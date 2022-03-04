Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Volume Hits $947.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.09 million and $947.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.89 or 0.06607370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,447.02 or 1.00135323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

