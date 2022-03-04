Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.18. 13,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 654,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.46 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

