Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.08. 53,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,225,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

