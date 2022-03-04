Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.38). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rallybio.

RLYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer bought 10,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,744,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,989,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,462,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

