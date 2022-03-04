Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.31 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $24.31 million and $168,546.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.88 or 0.06567556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,869.92 or 1.00061069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002852 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

