Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $6.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QRTEA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,893 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 791.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

