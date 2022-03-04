Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

QRTEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 158,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,177. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.84. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after acquiring an additional 242,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 883,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,510,000 after acquiring an additional 521,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

