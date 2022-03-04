QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Sells $179,501.20 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QUIK remained flat at $$5.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,834. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital increased their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.