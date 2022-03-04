Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.88 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.88 million and approximately $68,542.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,243.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.67 or 0.06543284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00259248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.79 or 0.00736586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00070309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00407896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00297680 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,046,847 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.