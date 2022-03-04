Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Reduced by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.79 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

