Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Increased by Analyst

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Howard Hughes in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

