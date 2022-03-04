Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Shares of HON stock opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

