Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $30.37 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $493.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $50,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $84,170.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,787 shares of company stock valued at $700,770 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

