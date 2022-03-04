Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Raised by Analyst

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Everi in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

EVRI stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Everi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Everi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 111,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

