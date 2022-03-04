Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bally’s Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BALY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.20. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

