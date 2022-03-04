Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Lifted by Cormark

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algoma Central in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

ALC stock opened at C$17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.17. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$15.08 and a twelve month high of C$18.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.14. The stock has a market cap of C$650.56 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

