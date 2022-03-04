Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.00 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,199,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after acquiring an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.