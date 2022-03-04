Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $7.61 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $509.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

