Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chart Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

