Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $6,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

