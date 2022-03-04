Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.91. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of RCKY opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $337.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

