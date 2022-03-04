Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Lowered by Analyst

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quanterix in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.14. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

