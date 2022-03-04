Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Lifted by Analyst

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $330.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

