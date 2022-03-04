Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Main Street Capital Co. Lifted by Truist Financial (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

MAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of MAIN opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 81,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

