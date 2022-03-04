Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Lifted by William Blair

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gartner in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner stock opened at $279.07 on Friday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $175.18 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,481. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

