Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

