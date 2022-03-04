Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Reduced by Analyst

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will earn ($2.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

AAL opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,082,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.