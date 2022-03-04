Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

ALLK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

ALLK opened at $5.35 on Friday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $290.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

