Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.98). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of STRO opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

