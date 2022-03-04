Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Biomea Fusion, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biomea Fusion in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMEA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $5.90 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after buying an additional 573,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,144,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 732,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

