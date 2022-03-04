Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $19.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $45.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $88.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $119.27 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,740.58.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,102.06 on Thursday. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,429.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2,372.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

