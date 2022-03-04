Pyrk Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $41,469.59 and approximately $1,289.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003870 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

