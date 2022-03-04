Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $$3.54 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 146,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

