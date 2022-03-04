PutinCoin (PUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,794.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $18,794.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,438.62 or 0.99976080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00080962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00013124 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

