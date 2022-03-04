Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of PRPL opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.32 million, a PE ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

