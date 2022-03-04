Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000.

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $7.08. 475,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a P/E ratio of 113.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

