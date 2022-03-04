Pure Storage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,746 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,729 call options.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 716.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

