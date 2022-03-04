Pure Storage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,746 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,729 call options.
In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 716.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PSTG stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Pure Storage (Get Rating)
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.