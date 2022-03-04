Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $34.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 70,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,079. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.