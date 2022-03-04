Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

PSTG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 35,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

