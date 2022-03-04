Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 904 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 618.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 216,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,159,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.00. The stock had a trading volume of 206,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,388. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.