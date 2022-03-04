Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 704 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. 569,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,179,480. The company has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

