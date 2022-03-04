Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,429 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 164.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

VOO traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.92 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

