Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will report $114.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the lowest is $113.70 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $111.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $473.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $475.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $502.30 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $503.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $830,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFS remained flat at $$23.70 during trading hours on Friday. 247,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,486. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

