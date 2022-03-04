Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AT&T by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.74. 606,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,006,727. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

