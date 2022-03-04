Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 151.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,273,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,825 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,551,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

