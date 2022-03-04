Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,849 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period.
SCHM stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,133. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $83.73.
