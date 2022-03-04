Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.94). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.19. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 868.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 87,882 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $16,860,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

