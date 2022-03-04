ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $18.64

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $19.98. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1,054,412 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

