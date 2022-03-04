ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.71. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 751,931 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

