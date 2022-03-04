PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in PROS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PROS by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period.

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.61.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

